New byelaw bans vaping on Metro trains and stations with threat of large fines for offenders
Nexus, the public body that runs Metro, has introduced the byelaw following customer feedback.
The new regulation came into effect on Tuesday, July 1, meaning anyone who is caught vaping on Metro property – including at stations and on board trains - can be prosecuted and face a fine of up to £1,000.
It brings the rules in line with an existing ban on smoking, which has been in place since the system opened in 1980.
The ban has been brought in after customer feedback revealed the single most frequent issue that Metro customers reported impacted negatively on their customer experience and satisfaction is vaping.
Nexus said it has listened to its customers and “taken decisive action to deal with the issue”.
Kevin Storey, Operations Director at Nexus, said: “The ban on vaping and e-cigarettes on the Tyne and Wear Metro has come into effect.
“This new byelaw means that anyone caught vaping on Metro property could face a fine of up to £1,000.
“Customers have told us they wanted us to take action on vaping on the Tyne and Wear Metro and we have delivered on that.”
The new byelaw came into effect following a statutory period of consultation which is required by the Department for Transport (DfT) who have now ratified the byelaw.
Mr Storey added: “The new byelaw has been through a statutory process of consultation, and has now been agreed by the Department for Transport. It prohibits the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes across the entire Metro system, in the same way that smoking is already banned.
“The overwhelming majority of our customers who vape are considerate and refrain from doing so on the Metro. The minority of people who vape on our property should be aware of the introduction of the byelaw and the potential for being issued with a fine.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.