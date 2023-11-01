News you can trust since 1873
Metro services suspended between Sunderland and South Hylton

Travel disruption for Metro passengers.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:19 GMT
Trains between Sunderland and South Hylton are currently suspended in both directions due to a signalling problem on the Network Rail section of the track.

A Nexus spokesman said: “Services are currently suspended between South Hylton and Sunderland due to a signalling problem on the Network Rail section of line.

“This is affecting the frequency of Metro services between Pelaw and Sunderland, but we are still running in that area.

“Network Rail are investigating the issue and we are awaiting an update on a repair.

“Customers are advised to allow extra time for journeys on the Airport line and trains will be busier due to the reduced frequency.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

A statement on Nexus’s social media said that Stagecoach buses are accepting tickets and passes on their bus services , 10, 11 and 20.

