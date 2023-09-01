UPDATE: Metro services resume in Sunderland after earlier disruption due to "failed train"
The train was damaged after hitting an object on the track.
Metro services have resumed after being suspended this morning between Park Lane and South Hylton.
An updated social media post by Tyne and Wear Metro said: "Our service has now resumed between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions subject to delay.
"The earlier service suspension was due to a failed train at University. Thank you for your patience."
A Nexus spokesperson confirmed the train failed due to damage caused after hitting a bike on the Network Rail Line.
Passengers were able to use a replacement bus service.