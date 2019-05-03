Metro services between two stations remain suspended but expected to resume tonight

Services on the Metro between two stations remain suspended but are expected to resume this evening, bosses say.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, is carrying out repairs to a 500 metre section of downed overhead line between Chillingham Road and Byker Metro stations in Newcastle.

The repair work has been significant after considerable damage was caused to the overhead wires by a Metro train that developed a fault with its pantograph.

An overhead line mast needed to be re-aligned, and new wire has had to be run into place with new fixings and moorings.

A frequent replacement bus service, the number 900, is operating in the affected area and Metro tickets are being accepted on all local bus services.

Customers travelling in that area should allow extra time for their journeys.

Metro services between two stations are expected to resume this evening.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We are working hard to restore the Metro service between Wallsend and St James by this evening.

“We have had to repair a considerable amount of damage to the overhead line and it has taken time to work through that.

"The repairs are complex and we know it is frustrating for customers because of how long it is taking. I’m sorry for the ongoing inconvenience and disruption.”

There is a normal service on the rest of the Metro network, between Wallsend and South Shields via Newcastle city centre, and between Airport and South Hylton.

For more information go to www.nexus.org.uk or Metro’s official Twitter page @My_Metro.