Sunderland Metro services back on track after power repairs are completed
There has been disruption since Tuesday.
Metro services in Sunderland and South Tyneside have returned to normal after power cable repairs.
Network Rail engineers have been working to repair the damaged cable in the Seaburn area, which feeds high voltage power to the overhead lines.
The problem has caused disruption since Tuesday, with Metro forced to run a reduced service between Pelaw and South Hylton.
Repairs have been carried out overnight to minimise the impact on services.
A Network Rail spokesman confirmed today, Friday, October 27, that the engineers had finished their task: "Work was completed overnight last night and a normal service has been resumed from this morning."
Metro Tweeted this morning: "The overhead line problem in the Seaburn area has been resolved and we plan to run a full service today."