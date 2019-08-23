Metro service resumed after train fault saw trains heading in and out of Sunderland suspended
The Metro service between Pelaw and South Hylton has now resumed after a failed train suspended all trains heading in and out of Sunderland.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 18:58
Trains between Pelaw and South Hylton have resumed after a failed train saw the service suspended.
Delays remain in the area while the service returns to timetable.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Tyne and Wear Metro tweeted: “The service has now resumed between Pelaw and South Hylton. There will be delays while we return the service to timetable. Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”