Metro passengers are being warned that there is a gap in the service of up to 30 minutes due to a failed train.

Tyne and Wear Metro said the delay is affecting services between Haymarket and South Shields as a result of a train being withdrawn from service.

At around 9.50pm tonight the service Tweeted: "We currently have a gap in service of 30 minutes between Haymarket and South Shields due to a train being withdrawn from service.

"Metro apologise for the disruption to your journey."