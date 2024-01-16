News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Metro disruption for Sunderland passengers after thieves 'risk lives' to steal cable

'Thieves are risking their lives by doing this'

By Neil Fatkin
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:41 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 13:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Transport chiefs have issued a warning to cable thieves 'risking lives' after Metro passengers suffered disruption on the Sunderland line.

Services between Pelaw and South Hylton were suspended this morning (Tuesday January 16) after a cable theft from service lines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Nexus spokesperson said: “Metro services were suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton until 9.30am on Tuesday morning due to cable theft.

“The thefts occurred in the Pelaw area, on the section of line which owned and managed by Network Rail.

“The damage was discovered overnight and Network Rail teams undertook the repairs.

 “We appreciate this would have been hugely disruptive for customers who use Metro services on the Sunderland line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is dangerous to tamper with track-side equipment which has high voltage power running through it. Thieves are risking their lives by doing this."

Tyne and Wear Metro services between Pelaw and Sunderland were suspended this morning due to the theft of cabling. Tyne and Wear Metro services between Pelaw and Sunderland were suspended this morning due to the theft of cabling.
Tyne and Wear Metro services between Pelaw and Sunderland were suspended this morning due to the theft of cabling.

The incident was reported to the British Transport Police (BTP).

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line in Gateshead at 1.52am this morning (16 January) following reports of railway cable theft.

“Officers attended and discovered that around eight rail bonds had been stolen from the location. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Nexus statement on social media has confirmed the service has now resumed.

The post stated: "The service has resumed between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions. Trains are running to all destinations but not to a usual Metro timetable. "We aim to resume our normal timetable as soon as possible."

Related topics:MetroBritish Transport Police