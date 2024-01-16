'Thieves are risking their lives by doing this'

Transport chiefs have issued a warning to cable thieves 'risking lives' after Metro passengers suffered disruption on the Sunderland line.

Services between Pelaw and South Hylton were suspended this morning (Tuesday January 16) after a cable theft from service lines.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “Metro services were suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton until 9.30am on Tuesday morning due to cable theft.

“The thefts occurred in the Pelaw area, on the section of line which owned and managed by Network Rail.

“The damage was discovered overnight and Network Rail teams undertook the repairs.

“We appreciate this would have been hugely disruptive for customers who use Metro services on the Sunderland line.

“It is dangerous to tamper with track-side equipment which has high voltage power running through it. Thieves are risking their lives by doing this."

The incident was reported to the British Transport Police (BTP).

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line in Gateshead at 1.52am this morning (16 January) following reports of railway cable theft.

“Officers attended and discovered that around eight rail bonds had been stolen from the location. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

A Nexus statement on social media has confirmed the service has now resumed.