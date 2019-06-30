Man sparked a 999 alert after climbing to the top of Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland
A man who climbed the Wearmouth Bridge is now in the care of police after he was helped down by emergency services.
The busy bridge in Sunderland was closed in both directions and emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.55pm today.
Witnesses reported seeing a man ‘on top of the bridge’ and he is believed to have climbed in to the metal of the structure above the road.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “We were called a 1.55pm to a report that a man had climbed the Wearmouth Bridge.
“We attended and as part of a multi-agency operation including the ambulance service, fire service and coastguard we were able to remove the man from the bridge.
“He is now in the care of the police and is receiving treatment.”
One person who saw the incident said: “I had gone for a walk and had to cross the bridge to get home. There were a number of police cars, fire engines, ambulances and the coastguard was on the River Wear.
“There was a man who had somehow managed to climb up the bridge and was above the main road.
“The firefighters were able to use some form of lift or platform to reach the man and help him down safely.”
