A man in his 60s was seriously injured when he was struck by a purple Citroën C3 car while walking in the bus station area of Hetton-le-Hole, close to the Tesco supermarket, at 11pm on Friday, February 14, 2025 | Northumbria Police

A man in his 60s was seriously injured when he was knocked down near Tesco Express in Hetton-le-Hole.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the bus station area of the town, off Park View, at around 11pm on Friday, February 14.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the bus station area of the Hetton-le-Hole, off Park View, at around 11pm on Friday, February 14 | Google

Northumbria Police said the man was struck by a purple Citroën C3 car and taken to hospital with serious injuries to his legs and back. He has since been discharged and is continuing his recovery at home.

The force said the driver of the Citroën remained at the scene to assist police with their enquiries.

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision and today (Wednesday) are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left with serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle.

“Witnesses can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force website.

“For those unable to contact police via those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250214-1220.”