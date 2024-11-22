Long delays on the A19 near Seaham following collision

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:23 BST
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 17:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

There are long delays following a collision on the A19 near Seaham with tailbacks currently estimated to be around one hour.

A post from National Highways: North-East said: “One lane is closed on the A19 southbound between A1018 Seaham and A182 Murton following a single vehicle collision.

Long delays on the A19 south.Long delays on the A19 south.
Long delays on the A19 south. | North East Live Traffic

“There are currently delays of 60 minutes and approximately four miles of congestion on approach.”

Durham Constabulary have confirmed they attended the collision, moved the car to the hard shoulder and that they believe no one has been injured.

Related topics:A19Seaham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice