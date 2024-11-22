Long delays on the A19 near Seaham following collision

There are long delays following a collision on the A19 near Seaham with tailbacks currently estimated to be around one hour.

A post from National Highways: North-East said: “One lane is closed on the A19 southbound between A1018 Seaham and A182 Murton following a single vehicle collision.

Long delays on the A19 south. | North East Live Traffic

“There are currently delays of 60 minutes and approximately four miles of congestion on approach.”

Durham Constabulary have confirmed they attended the collision, moved the car to the hard shoulder and that they believe no one has been injured.