Long delays after vehicle overturns on A690 in Sunderland

There are long delays on the A690 after a vehicle has overturned and blocked part of the road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm today (Thursday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 Durham Road northbound, near to the A1052 Dairy Lane in Sunderland.

The stretch of road where the incident has happened. | Google

“Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene, where one of the vehicles was found to be overturned, and part of the road is blocked.

“Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route where possible, and follow local diversions in place.”