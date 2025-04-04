Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local councillors in Sunderland are calling for plans for bus lanes on Chester Road to be ditched after Council bosses said plans for traffic lights on a major junction would only cause more traffic delays.

Hopes that Sunderland City Council would replace the Chester Road-Holborn Road-Springwell Road roundabout in the city – dubbed ‘the worst roundabout in Sunderland’ – with a traffic-light controlled junction has been dropped by the Council.

Instead the Council are consulting on introducing bus lanes on Chester Road between The Wavendon pub in Barnes and the A19 junction at Hastings Hill.

Lib Dem councillors Julia Potts and Niall Hodson at the Chester Road-Holborn Road-Springwell Road roundabout | Paul Edgeworth

Asking about the Council breaking their promise to replace the small roundabout at the Chester Road-Holborn Road-Springwell Road junction with traffic lights, Councillor Niall Hodson queried whether modelling had shown that the bus lanes would reduce traffic delays.

Responding, the Labour councillor responsible for Environment and Transport at the Council, Lindsey Leonard, said that traffic modelling they did in the area did not look at what the impact of installing bus lanes would be.

At the Sunderland Council meeting of Wednesday, March 26 Councillor Niall Hodson asked: “Following the outcry about Labour’s proposed Chester Road bus lanes, and the Council going back on its promise of 22 March 2023 to fully signalise the roundabout at the junction with Holborn Road and Springwell Road, will the portfolio holder agree to do a U-turn, scrap the bus lanes and install the promised traffic lights at the junction?”

Responding, Councillor Lindsey Leonard (Labour, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport) said a “series of measures have been looked into” and that there are: “no plans to change the layout of this junction” because modelling showed traffic lights may increase tailbacks.

Updates plans are said to be updated in due course.

Mr Hodson replied, asking if the Council “Regarding that modelling, does it show that bus lanes will reduce traffic delays?”.

Lindsey Leonard responded, admitting “the modelling didn’t include bus lanes at that time”.

Opposition Lib Dem councillor Niall Hodson said: “Even by Sunderland Council’s standards, this admission is beyond belief.

“Not only have Labour bosses at Sunderland Council ditched the promise to replace the Broadway roundabout with traffic lights, they have now admitted their plan for new bus lanes are based on absolutely no research whatsoever.

“It doesn’t take a genius to realise that new bus lanes running along pinch points on The Broadway will make horrific traffic tailbacks and congestion even worse – and increase the numbers of people using neighbouring estates at rat runs.”

Councillor Lindsey Leonard has been contacted for comment.

