Lane closure on A19 southbound causing delays - incident support are on the scene
A lane closure is in place on the A19 as incident support deal with a broken down vehicle.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 07:31
One lane on the A19 southbound between A1018 and A182, near Seaham, is currently closed.
There are delays in the area and tailbacks are beginning to from.
A spokesman for Highways England said: “A19 southbound between A1018 AND A182. There is currently a lane one closure in place whilst Incident Support deal with a broken down vehicle. Please take care if travelling in the area.”