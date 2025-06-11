Thousands of residents took part in a public vote to name the city’s newest landmark, with the moniker paying homage to the city’s rich shipbuilding history proving most popular.

The River Wear was synonymous with shipbuilding in its industrial heyday, launching thousands of vessels from the mouth of the Wear. The site of the new footbridge straddles one of the world’s most productive shipbuilding hubs during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Now, the Keel Crossing – named after the structural backbone of a ship - is set to continue building on this rich legacy, by extending the existing Keel Line which pays tribute to all of the vessels built on the River Wear and connecting it to the city’s sculpture trail, where three new shipyard sculptures were unveiled earlier this year.

Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It was fantastic to see so many residents submitting their ideas and voting on the eventual name for the Keel Crossing courtesy of our new Your Sunderland resident engagement platform.

“We received hundreds of suggestions and I am pleased that we have settled upon a name which is not only memorable and simple, but also encapsulates the rich history of this part of the city.

“In Keel Crossing, we have a name which not only nods to the city’s rich shipbuilding history but also the direction we’re heading in, as we continue to transition from a town forged by the heavy industries of yesteryear to a modern, vibrant city of the future.”

The Keel Crossing is being built by VolkerStevin on behalf of Sunderland City Council and is a central pillar in the development of Riverside Sunderland, one of the UK’s most ambitious urban regeneration projects.

Spanning 260 metres and 10 metres wide, at a height of 30m above the river, the footbridge is one of several high-profile developments currently under construction at Riverside Sunderland, alongside the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), Maker & Faber, Culture House, the new Eye Hospital and Vaux Housing.

The public have played a key role in naming the bridge. They shared ideas, which were then whittled down to three options by a selection of community representatives, who chose simple, memorable names for the public to select from.

Cllr Mordey added: “Riverside Sunderland is one of the UK’s largest and most ambitious urban regeneration projects, creating homes and workspace for thousands of people, as well as new leisure facilities and public amenities, and the Keel Crossing is a central pillar of this project.

“Connecting the Keel Line to the Sheepfolds area of the city, it will extend the city centre footprint by making developments such as the Stadium of Light, HICSA, National Esports Arena and Sheepfolds Housing more accessible than ever before.

“It will also provide a major boost to the thousands of people each and every year who will head to football matches and events at the stadium – it’s important infrastructure to support our Premier League club.

“I think I speak for every fan when I say I can’t wait to see the spectacle of the Keel Crossing being transformed into a sea of red and white shirts and scarfs come matchdays. It will be a real sight to behold.”