Motorists have been left queuing up beyond Houghton this morning as restrictions begin as part of investigation works by Sunderland City Council.

Photos and videos shared by North East Live Traffic – which can be followed on Twitter via @NELiveTraffic – show drivers backed up in both lanes, with one lane close to Stoney Gate then closed off to vehicles heading towards Doxford Park and the A19.

Go North East has diverted its South Shields-bound 20 service via Newbottle, Herrington Burn and New Herrington, because of 30 minute delays on the A690.

A photo shared by @NELiveTraffic of traffic queuing on the A690 near Houghton.

It is omitting Houghton Cut, Stoneygate and West Park from the route.

The week-long assessment will be carried out on the impact of traffic on a major junction with the aim of looking at future road improvements and safe working areas.

The proposals for the junction of the A19 and A690 serving Doxford International Business Park include lane widening.

There will be temporary coned closures from today up until Friday to assess the effects of the traffic.

A still from CCTV footage shared by @NELiveTraffic as motorists line up close to Stony Gate on the A690 Durham Road.

During the week, the A19 Southbound exit slip road will be reduced from three lanes to two narrow lanes.

The A690 North- Eastbound approach will be reduced from three lanes to two narrow lanes.

The B1286 City Way from approach will be reduced from three lanes to two narrow lanes.

The B1286 City Way exit from the roundabout will be reduced to two narrow lanes.

Traffic on Houghton Cut, as seen on the @NELiveTraffic feed.

Roadworks are then expected to begin from Friday and will take a month to complete.

There will be a temporary lane closure on the A690 North-Eastern bound carriageway for that time.

Ahead of the works, cabinet member for environment and transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: "We hope motorists using this busy stretch of road will be patient with us during these temporary lane closures, because while they will not see any construction work taking place, monitoring the effects on traffic flow will help us plan better for the longer term lane closures needed when work does begin.

“This junction is an especially busy one, so it is important for us to know what impact essential roadworks will have both on the A19 and the surrounding local road network.

The second scheduled phase of roadworks will begin on Monday, November 25 and will last around nine months.