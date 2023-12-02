Free travel on all Go North East bus services in 'welcome back' offer
'This week's on us'
and live on Freeview channel 276
After weeks of travel disruption due to industrial action, Go North East has announced free travel for all passengers for the next seven days.
Dubbed ‘this week’s on us’, customers will be able to hop on a bus and enjoy unlimited travel at no charge throughout the network which stretches across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and into the Tees Valley.
The promotional offer starts today (December 2) and is being offered to customers following yesterday's announcement of the ending of industrial action after a long running dispute over pay.
The company "made the decision to waive its bus fares in order to welcome customers back following the resolution of a strike".
The strike had massive impact throughout November on people who relied on Go North East bus services.
As of today (Saturday December 2) a normal timetable across Go North East’s network will resume after a vote by drivers and engineers represented by Unite agreed to accept a two-year pay deal.
All passengers, whether adults or children, longstanding regulars or new users, will be welcome on board free of charge.
Ben Maxfield, Business Director at Go North East, said: “We’re delighted to be resuming a full timetable of bus services from Saturday. We know that the last month has been difficult and disruptive for local communities.
"Free travel for a week is a gesture from us to welcome customers back on board.
“The strike over the last month has hit people and businesses in the pocket. I’m sorry for the inconvenience and distress that it caused. We now want to put it behind us and get back to delivering the best possible bus service for all our customers.”
Customers who usually pay for journeys using the Go North East app should use a gift code, found on GNE’s website, to access free tickets.
One day tickets and single tickets are covered by the offer but longer term season tickets will not qualify.
The free travel offer will run until midnight on the evening of Friday 8th December. From Saturday 9th December, normal fares will apply subject to England’s nationwide £2 bus fare cap.