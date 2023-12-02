Free travel on all Go North East bus services in 'welcome back' offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After weeks of travel disruption due to industrial action, Go North East has announced free travel for all passengers for the next seven days.

Dubbed ‘this week’s on us’, customers will be able to hop on a bus and enjoy unlimited travel at no charge throughout the network which stretches across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and into the Tees Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promotional offer starts today (December 2) and is being offered to customers following yesterday's announcement of the ending of industrial action after a long running dispute over pay.

Go North East is offering free travel for the next week.

The company "made the decision to waive its bus fares in order to welcome customers back following the resolution of a strike".

The strike had massive impact throughout November on people who relied on Go North East bus services.

As of today (Saturday December 2) a normal timetable across Go North East’s network will resume after a vote by drivers and engineers represented by Unite agreed to accept a two-year pay deal.

Read More Go North East bus strike to end as workers vote to accept new pay offer after weeks of travel chaos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All passengers, whether adults or children, longstanding regulars or new users, will be welcome on board free of charge.

Ben Maxfield, Business Director at Go North East, said: “We’re delighted to be resuming a full timetable of bus services from Saturday. We know that the last month has been difficult and disruptive for local communities.

"Free travel for a week is a gesture from us to welcome customers back on board.

“The strike over the last month has hit people and businesses in the pocket. I’m sorry for the inconvenience and distress that it caused. We now want to put it behind us and get back to delivering the best possible bus service for all our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers who usually pay for journeys using the Go North East app should use a gift code, found on GNE’s website, to access free tickets.

One day tickets and single tickets are covered by the offer but longer term season tickets will not qualify.