Four-vehicle crash on A1 cleared after delays of over an hour and eight miles of tailbacks
Motorists were warned to expect over an hour of delays after a motorway crash sparked eight miles of tailbacks.
Police were called to the A1M following reports of a four-vehicle road traffic crash just after 7.45am on Thursday, August 22.
The accident caused delays over several miles on the southbound carriageway between J62 Carrville and J61 Bowburn.
Highways England said: "Highways England has resources working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible."
Just after 8am, traffic officers were at the scene dealing with the crash. Lane two was closed and traffic was slow moving.
Durham Police led the response.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "The drivers exchanged details and awaited recovery.
"The road was reopened by 10am."
No one suffered any injuries during the incident.
All lane closures have been removed on the southbound A1M between junction 62 at Carrville, Durham, and junction 61 at Bowburn. Traffic is now flowing freely.