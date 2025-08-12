Emergency services tackle coach fire on A19 near Sunderland

There are delays on the A19 southbound due to a coach being on fire.

The coach is reported to be on fire between the A690 turn off for East Herrington and the A1018 turn off.

The Fire Service has been tackling a coach fire on the A19. | National World

Emergency services are reported to still be at the scene.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called just before 10.35am today to reports of a coach on fire on the southbound carriageway of the A19 near Dalton Park.

“Thankfully nobody was injured during the incident, but the road was blocked while emergency services worked at the scene.”

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We can confirm that two fire appliances have been in attendance of an ongoing vehicle fire on the A19. The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 10:35 and crews from Rainton Bridge and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were dispatched to the coach fire near to the Doxford Park turn off.

“Upon arrival at the scene our crews assisted colleagues from neighbouring County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, who had also dispatched two fire appliances to the vehicle incident. All passengers were evacuated from the coach with no injuries being reported.

“Fire and Rescue crews and police officers will continue to work at the scene to help reopen the A690 junctions south bound.”

North East Highways initially reported the southbound carriageway was closed, but are now reporting one of the lanes has reopened.

An updated post on social media said: “The A19 in Tyne and Wear has re-opened southbound between the A690 near East Herrington, Sunderland and the A1018 near Seaham following a coach fire. Lane 1 (of 2) remains closed for recovery. Please allow extra journey time and thank you for your patience.”