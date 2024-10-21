Emergency services called following collision on A19 near Sunderland
Motorists are being asked to “seek alternative routes” following a collision on the A19.
The incident took place this morning (October 21) near Testos roundabout. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound close to the Testos roundabout.
“Thankfully, there are no serious injuries reported. The road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes where possible.”
