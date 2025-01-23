One person sent to hospital after car overturns and 'ignites' in Ryhope crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been called to Ryhope this afternoon after a car overturned and ignited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic was built up around Ryhope Village on Thursday afternoon with images circulating online of a car on its side.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3:15 today (Thursday), we received a report of a collision near Grey Terrace in Ryhope, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man sadly died following a collision in Gateshead. | Northumbria Police

“It was reported that one of the vehicles involved has overturned and ignited.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“No one is believed to have sustained serious injuries.”

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 15:39 to a two vehicle road traffic incident on Grey Terrace, Ryhope, Sunderland. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We can confirm that three appliances from Rainton Bridge, Sunderland Central and Farringdon Community Fire Stations were dispatched to Grey Terrace in Sunderland this afternoon [Thursday 23rd January] after a report of a road traffic collision.

“The request for special service assistance was made at 3:42pm to stabilise a vehicle and make it safe.

“All persons were accounted for and the crew left shortly after 3:59pm”.