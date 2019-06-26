EasyJet flight from Newcastle to Malaga diverted to Manchester due to passenger needing 'medical assistance'
Flight EZY6407 was diverted due to a passenger needing urgent medical assistance on board.
The flight departed from Newcastle Airport at 7.06am on Wednesday, June 26 and was flying over Wales when a passenger took ill.
The plane was forced to divert to Manchester Airport. Paramedics were present upon arrival who have been giving medical assistance to the woman.
Following a short stay in Manchester, it departed at 9.15am and continued its journey to Spain with an expected arrival time of 1.17pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
An easyJet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight EZY6407 from Newcastle to Malaga diverted to Manchester due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance.
“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority.”