Drivers are being warned of Tyne Tunnel closures scheduled until spring 2025.

TT2, which operates the Tyne Tunnels, has announced the northbound tunnel will be closed on 35 weekends starting June 7 for scheduled maintenance ‘which will ensure the longevity of the tunnels for generations to come’.

Both tunnels will remain open as usual from Monday to Friday ‘to cause minimum disruption during its busiest times’, TT2 said.

On the weekends when maintenance is being carried out on the Northbound tunnel, drivers will cross the river using the Southbound tunnel which will act as bi-directional - a single lane carrying traffic north, and a single lane going south.

The weekend works are due to end on 3 March 2025 - though an exception is being made on the weekend of the Great North Run from September 6 to 8, and the three weekends across the festive period, when the tunnels will remain fully open.

Closures will begin at 8pm on the Friday of each scheduled weekend with normal operation resuming on the following Monday at 6am.

TT2 has a dedicated webpage about the weekend works, including FAQs and closure dates, which can be found here. Regular, live travel updates and breakdown information will be broadcast on their X page @TT2Limited

The operator of the tunnels, TT2, was appointed by the local authorities that own the infrastructure to manage the toll road in 2007 - during the construction of the second tunnel, and the refurbishment of the first. This management contract is now halfway through its 30-year term and, as with all major infrastructure projects, significant periodic maintenance is required.

This is an agreed programme of works in readiness for the tunnels to be handed back to the local authorities in 2037.

Chief Executive Officer at TT2, Adrian Wallace, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by what is essential maintenance that will ensure that the tunnels continue to serve our region safely and efficiently for many years to come.

“The programme of maintenance has been phased as a series of weekend closures, intended to minimise disruption to travelling public when other similar scale works are being undertaken across the region.

“Weekday customers should not see any impact on travel times but traffic may be heavier than usual when travelling at peak times on Saturdays and Sundays.