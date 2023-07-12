Drivers are being warned of road closures at Sunderland seafront to allow for work to take place.

Closures will be in place between the Grand Hotel roundabout on Seaburn Terrace and Roker Ravine bridge, while new road markings are put in place and resurfacing work is carried out.

Sunderland City Council said the work is taking place as part of the ongoing improvements to cycling facilities along the A183 Whitburn Road.

The stretch of road will be closed between Monday July 17 and Friday July 21 between 8am and 6pm. It will be closed again on Monday July 24 between 8am and 6pm.

During these times southbound traffic will be diverted onto Seaburn Terrace/Sea Lane westbound onto Chichester Road/Sea Road, turning left southbound onto Fulwell Road leading onto Roker Avenue/Church Street North to reach Dame Dorothy Street.

Northbound traffic exiting Wearmouth Bridge will continue onto the A1018 North Bridge Street / Newcastle Road, turning right eastbound onto the B1291 Charlton Road/Station Road, continuing onto Sea Road/Chichester Road, then turning left onto Sea Lane/Seaburn Terrace to reach A183 Whitburn Road.

Pedestrians will not be affected by the closure.

The ongoing work is using existing space to separate pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles while maintaining the two-way flow of traffic along the seafront.

Sunderland City Council secured funding from the Department for Transport to improve the cycling facilities along A183 Whitburn Road, which is being used to deliver the scheme.

Separating cyclists and pedestrians and installing several new pedestrian crossings will enable more people to safely access key recreational hotspots like Roker Park and Cliffe Park, and help more visitors enjoy the city's natural assets like Roker and Seaburn beaches.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, said: "We would like to thank drivers for their patience as we continue the works to improve cycling infrastructure at our seafront.

“The project is in line with the city council’s commitment to create a dynamic, healthy, and vibrant city, promoting the use of alternative, sustainable modes of transport and healthy living. Upgrading and improving the cycling route and crossings along Whitburn Road will not only improve safety, but also encourage more people to visit the seafront, and promote cycling for both transport and leisure."