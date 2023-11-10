Drivers warned of delays as giant abnormal loads pass through Sunderland city centre
The abnormal loads will travel under police escorts.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays as slow-moving HGVs pass through the city centre transporting ‘abnormal loads’ in excess of 100ft long to the Port of Sunderland.
The four lorries will be passing through the city centre on Monday November 13 between 9.30am and 3pm as crane sections are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford, to the port to be exported. The loads are up to 34 metres (111.5ft) long, up to 6.6 metres (22ft) wide and weigh up to 140tonnes.
The abnormal loads will travel under police escorts, and to avoid peak journey times they are due to start travelling after 9.30am and be finished before 3pm.
A statement from Sunderland City Council said: "Drivers may face delays as the sections are transported along Deptford Terrace, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.
"Another four abnormal loads will travel along the same route on Monday November 27, and will also be programmed to avoid peak travel times."