Sunderland drivers warned of A19 slip road closure as new roundabout created to ease congestion
Drivers are being warned a busy A19 exit slip road will close to traffic while work takes place connecting it to a new roundabout.
The southbound A19 slip road onto the B1404 Seaton Lane will close from Thursday, April 18, and reopen in the summer.
Durham County Council said the closure is needed for a congestion-easing scheme at Seaton Lane crossroads, which will see a new roundabout created at the top of the slip road.
When complete, the roundabout will link the slip road to the nearby A1018 while maintaining its connection with the B1404 Seaton Lane.
Part of the A1018 will be made two-way, giving Sunderland-bound drivers exiting the A19 southbound a new route that avoids the Seaton Lane crossroads.
Cllr Elizabeth Scott, the council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “Anyone who uses Seaton Lane crossroads – where Stockton Road, Seaton Lane and Lord Byron’s Walk meet – will know just how congested it gets at peak times.
“The new roundabout and link to the A1018 will mean all of the Ryhope and Sunderland bound traffic coming off the A19 will be able to take this alternative route rather than queuing on Seaton Lane to use the crossroads.
“It’s going to make a big difference but like any major road scheme, there will be some disruption during construction, particularly in these coming months when we have to have a 24-hour closure of the southbound slip road in place.
“We apologise in advance for the inconvenience and also thank people for their patience while we deliver this important project.”
Signed diversions will be in place throughout the work.
The £5.6million scheme, which will also support housing growth in the area, is funded by Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund.
It is expected to be completed this summer.
For further information on this scheme and other road schemes in the county visit www.durham.gov.uk/traffic.
