Drivers warned of A19 closures south of Sunderland to allow for resurfacing work

Drivers are being warned of closures and diversion son the A19 as the road is resurfaced.

National Highways is resurfacing the southbound carriageway between Murton and Easington, with work taking place over four weeks from Sunday, September 24.

Overnight closures will be in place on the southbound carriageway between the Cold Hesledon Interchange and the Easington Interchange.

The closures will be in place six nights a week, Sunday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am the following morning, but will not take place on Saturday nights.

National Highways Project Manager Michael Morgan said: “Once this has been completed, drivers will notice their journeys become much smoother. This will also improve safety on the route.

“We’re carrying out this work overnight, when traffic levels are at their lightest, to keep any disruption to a minimum.

"However, we do strongly advise anyone planning to travel on this route to allow extra time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions – and not their satnavs.”

Diversions

During the first phase of the work, traffic will be diverted via the B1285, B1432, B1283, Easington interchange southbound entry slip road.

Drivers are then advised to follow existing signs.

In phase 2, which includes the Easington Interchange southbound entry slip, drivers will be diverted via the B1285, B1432, A1086, Easington Way, B1320 and Peterlee interchange southbound entry slip, before following existing signs.

A daytime 50mph speed limit will be in place for traffic running on temporary surfaces.

All work depends on the weather and may be rescheduled in poor conditions.

National Highways provides live traffic information via www.trafficengland.com, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps.