Drivers advised to plan journeys ahead of A19 weekend closure at Testos roundabout
Highways England will be demolishing a 13-metre wide bridge on the A19 this weekend and drivers are advised to plan and make extra time for their journeys around South Tyneside.
Highways England is closing the A19 between Testo’s and Lindisfarne roundabout from 8.00pm Friday, July 19, until 6.00am on Monday, July 22.
This is to safely remove the West House Bridleway Bridge at Testo’s roundabout, which will create room to build a flyover that will carry the A19 over a new roundabout, and marks the first major milestone of a £125 million scheme to improve congestion and reduce journey times.
Highways England senior project manager Tom Howard said: “This is a big step forward for the project. We would advise drivers to plan ahead, the diversion is nearly four miles long and is expected to add between six and ten minutes to journey times.
“I want to thank people in advance for their patience while we carry out this important work.”
Routes from Testo’s roundabout will use the A184 to White Mare Pool roundabout, and will then return north to Lindisfarne roundabout using the A194.
Local diversions will also be in place for traffic travelling to Boldon.
The demolition is a key part of the two-and-a-half-year project, which will see the A19 raised above the existing Testo’s roundabout and new slip roads built to connect the roundabout to the A184.
Once complete, drivers travelling on the A19 will no longer need to negotiate a junction, instead continuing uninterrupted.