Delays to trains on line between Sunderland and Middlesbrough due to cable theft
Passengers catching a Northern rail service on Friday, August 9, may face delays due to a cable theft.
The company confirmed on social media that its trains would be running at reduced speeds between Sunderland and Middlesbrough following the theft of railway signalling cables.
As a result of the vandalism on the line, signals on the route are unable to operate as normal, it said.
The statement added: “This means trains will have to run at a reduced speed to maintain the same levels of safety as if the signals were fully operational.
“It is difficult to know the length of delays at this time until services have travelled through the affected area.”
The disruption is currently scheduled to last until 10am on Friday, with Northern reminding customers that they can apply for compensation if there service has been delayed by more than 15 minutes.