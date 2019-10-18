Delays expected as lane closures are planned for the Doxford roundabout - even though there'll be no roadworks
Closures on major roads are set for the area but no roadworks will be taking place just yet.
A week-long assessment on the impact of traffic on a major junction is set to begin on Monday, October 21 to help future road improvements and safe working areas.
Proposed improvements to the junction of the A19 and A690 serving Doxford International Business Park include lane widening.
There will be temporary coned closures from October 21 to October 25 to assess the effects of the traffic.
The cones will be put in place on the evening of Sunday, October 20 and they will be removed on Friday, October 25.
These are the lane closures to be aware of:
The A19 Southbound exit slip road will be reduced from three lanes to two narrow lanes.
The A690 North- Eastbound approach will be reduced from thee lanes to two narrow lanes.
The B1286 City Way from approach will be reduced from three lanes to two narrow lanes.
The B1286 City Way exit from the roundabout will be reduced to two narrow lanes.
Roadworks is expected to begin on October 25 for one month. There will be a temporary lane closure on the A690 North-Eastern bound carriageway for that time.
Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: "We hope motorists using this busy stretch of road will be patient with us during these temporary lane closures, because while they will not see any construction work taking place, monitoring the effects on traffic flow will help us plan better for the longer term lane closures needed when work does begin.
“This junction is an especially busy one, so it is important for us to know what impact essential roadworks will have both on the A19 and the surrounding local road network.
The second scheduled phase of roadworks will begin on November 25.
These main works are expected to last around nine months and these are the proposed improvements.
The A19 Southbound exit slip road being expanded from three to four lanes.
The A690 Eastbound approach road being expanded from three to four lane lanes.
The B1286 City Way being expanded from three to four lanes.