Delays expected as essential gas main work begins - here's which roads will be affected
Essential gas mains replacement work will begin on Monday – these are the roads which will be affected.
Temporary traffic lights will be put in place in Newbottle as essential gas mains work is carried out throughout July.
The North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), will begin the replacement work on Sunderland Road, Newbottle, on Monday, July 1, and is expected to be completed in four weeks.
The project is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area and involves replacing existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones. This will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.
NGN has prioritised the pipe for replacement to minimise any inconvenience caused by future repairs.
So how will it affect you?
NGN says the four- week section of the project has been ‘carefully planned’ in conjunction with the council to minimise the impact caused.
In order for works to be carried out safely and efficiently, the project does require two-way traffic lights on Sunderland road following the works.
The four-way traffic lights on the junction of Houghton Road and Sunderland Road will also be affected during this period.
There will be three-way traffic lights on the junction of South Street and Sunderland Road until the Monday, July 8, while teams work on this section of road.
It’s expected these works may cause some delays to journey times, so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel whilst the temporary traffic signals are in place.