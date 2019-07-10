Delays after passenger suffers 'suspected seizure' on the Metro

There were delays to Metro services on the Sunderland line after a medical emergency in South Tyneside.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 14:35
Fellgate Metro station

An ambulance had to be called to assist a passenger, who was suspected to have suffered a seizure, at 12.40pm on Wednesday, July 10.

The service tweeted there were delays between Fellgate and South Hylton, due to an ambulance attending Fellgate for a man, who was unwell.

It has since confirmed on Twitter that trains are now running between the two stations - but with delays to service.

Services were back up and running by 1.10pm.

A Nexus spokesperson said:“Trains were delayed on the Sunderland line on Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency.

“A male passenger suffered a suspected seizure. An ambulance was called to the scene. The man later came around and was able to leave the train himself with some assistance.”