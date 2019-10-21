Motorists had been left queuing up to and beyond Houghton as lane closures began as part of investigation works by Sunderland City Council.

The week-long assessment will be carried out on the impact of traffic on a major junction with the aim of looking at future road improvements and safe working areas.

The proposals for the junction of the A19 and A690 serving Doxford International Business Park include lane widening.

Road works at the A19/A690/B1286 City Way junction at Doxford Park

There will be temporary coned closures until Friday to assess the effects of the traffic.

Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson, said: “The scheduled lane closures are part of preparatory work for road improvements which will add an extra lane on these stretches of road.

“We appreciate motorists’ frustration and will continue to do all we can to minimise disruption, and the traffic flow data collected on the first day of the work will help us in that continual process.

“Advance notice of the work was signposted on the affected roads, and communicated to businesses on Doxford International Business Park to share with their staff about the temporary lane closures on this stretch of the road.

Huge tailbacks on the A690 during morning rush hour. Photo shared by @NELiveTraffic

“Engineers will be on-site all week to monitor the traffic flow throughout, so we can plan for the longer-term closures which will have to be put in place before the major improvement work begins.”

Which roads will be affected

There will be temporary coned closures from today up until Friday to assess the effects of the traffic on the following roads:

The A19 Southbound exit slip road which will be reduced from three lanes to two narrow lanes.

Road works at the A690

The A690 North- Eastbound approach which will be reduced from three lanes to two narrow lanes.

The B1286 City Way from approach which will be reduced from three lanes to two narrow lanes.