Customers get first chance to see new Metro trains as daytime testing gets underway

Nexus hope their new trains will be able to enter their service later this year (2024).

Metro customers across the region have been getting their first glimpse of the service’s new trains today (May 15) as daytime testing has got underway.

It represents a major milestone for the £362m project.

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, said this was the next significant step in getting the new Stadler trains ready to enter service later this year.

The new Metro trains could be seen on test runs across the network.

The daytime testing began at 2pm today, Wednesday May 15, when a new Metro train operated in the gaps between timetabled services provided by the current fleet on Metro’s coastal route between Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Stadler, the Swiss train manufacturer, are building 46 new Metro trains, which are set to “herald a new era of comfort, quality and reliability”. Two more new trains arrived in April, bringing the total number now delivered up to seven.

Stadler has now built 23 new Metro trains, half of the total order it is delivering for Nexus.

A series of operational and safety tests were being run on the new trains.

Michael Richardson, Head of Fleet and Depot Replacement at Nexus, said: “We’re excited to have our first new trains in daytime testing on the network, which will give customers a chance to see them for the first time.

“This marks a new milestone in our £362m Metro Fleet programme. It’s a big step forward as we continue to get the first few trains ready for customer service.

“We will be working closely with Stadler during the daytime test runs, with the new train slotted in between other timetabled services.

“Customers are going to see the new trains on different parts of the network. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to get on board at this stage as it’s still in the live testing phase.

“Special signage will be attached to every set of doors to advise people the train is under test and that they can’t board the carriage.

“Testing the new trains is the most complex and challenging part of what is the biggest project we’ve undertaken since the Metro system was first built.

“There is great attention to detail. It’s very much like the testing that a car manufacturer undertakes when it’s preparing to unveil a new model.

“The trains need to be put through their paces to ensure that they are ready for day to day customer service.”

Nexus hope to have the first trains operational later this year.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, added: “The North East deserves the best public transport system. I have promised to deliver the best connected and greenest network in the UK and that’s exactly what we will do.

“Our region’s new £362m fleet will be transformational by improving comfort and reliability for the people who use the Metro every day to travel to work or to get to school or college.

“It’s great to see testing underway today thanks to a lot of hard work by the team at Nexus.

“We will make sure an improved service is up and running as soon as possible.”

Testing the Stadler Class 555 Metro trains includes 90,000 individual checks with approximately 19,000 hours of training time.

The first few trains will complete 37,000 kilometres of running as part of the testing phase.

All of the on-board customer information systems need to be checked and be working correctly, along with the emergency settings and fail-safe systems.

Patrick Küng, project manager for Stadler, said: “Our next stage of testing will be focused on kilometre accumulation, during which trains must run without faults affecting service longer than three minutes over significant distances, in order to stress-test the overall reliability of the units.