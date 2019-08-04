Coast Road between Blackhall Colliery and Hartlepool reopened following crash at Crimdon Dene
The Coast Road between Blackhall Colliery and Hartlepool has been reopened after it was closed in both directions following a crash.
The A1086 Coast Road was closed between Evergreen Park to B1281 in both directions following a crash at Crimdon Dene.
The incident was first reported at around 1pm on Sunday, August 4.
Durham Constabulary has confirmed the road has now been reopened and nobody suffered any serious injuries.
There is still a high amount of traffic in the area although delays are beginning to ease.
Buses were also diverted due to the road closure.
A Go North East spokesman said: “Due to a Police road closure at Horden bank, service 55X is unable to serve Hart Station or Blackhall Rocks. Service 55X is diverting via Hesleden Road, A19 and A179 in both directions. Passengers will have to board and alight at Blackhall Colliery or Hartlepool Hospital.”