Chester Road reopens as woman remains in hospital after being hit by a van
A crash is causing delays on one of Sunderland’s busiest roads.
Shortly after 8am today, ,Friday, August 2, police received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Chester Road, near St Marks Road in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police have said that emergency services attended after it was reported that a 60-year-old woman had been struck by a van.
The road was closed from Western Hill to Leamington Street, with people on foot able to access the shops and homes within the cordon.
The road has since reopened at around 12.10pm, police confirm.
Businesses along that stretch of the road arrived to open up for the day to find police investigators on the scene.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital and is said to have suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The North East Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and a double-crewed ambulance to the scene at 8am.
They then called in for help from the Great North Air Ambulance, which landed its helicopter in a road nearby.
A doctor from the charity accompanied the woman in a road ambulance to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Srithar Nagarajah, 40, who works at News Line on St Mark's Road witnessed the incident. He said: "After it happened, someone went to her help. Then we saw the ambulance coming and the air ambulance landing and I think they've taken her. Then the police closed off the roads."
North East Live Traffic – which tweets via @NELiveTraffic – has reported police closing off the A183 Chester Road at East Cleft Road, which is next to the Stumble Inn, due to the crash, while bus routes were finding alternative roads to use in the area.
Go North East said: “There's no service at the Royal Hospital, The Chesters or University towards Sunderland, and the first stop served from Sunderland will be Dunbar Street.
“This affects services 2, 2A, 39, 78 and 700.”
Stagecoach services 8, 16 and x24 were diverted via Durham Road and St Mark’s Road in both directions.
Motorists faced a diversion up until October on Hylton Road, between Depthford Road and Silksworth Row due to ongoing work.