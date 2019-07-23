Broken down lorry causes major delays on the Felling Bypass
A broken down lorry on Tyne Bridge approach has caused major delays heading into Newcastle this morning.
There are delays on the A184 and A167 heading towards Newcastle and long tailbacks to as far as Wardley.
This is due to a broken down HGV on the A167 Tyne Bridge approach northbound at the Hill Street junction, in Gateshead. Earlier this morning another HGV is unable to pass blocking the carriageway which added to delays.
The lorry has now been cleared but tailbacks remain across the region.
There are severe delays on the A167 Gateshead Highway Northbound between Valley Drive and B1426 and the average speed is just 5mph.
Traffic is also backed up on the A184 Park Lane Westbound between A195 Sunderland Road and A167 Gateshead Highway. Average speed is again just 5mph.
There are also delays of seven minutes on Regent Street Westbound between A184 Charles Street and A184 Askew Road.