Biker taken to hospital after smash closes A1(M)

A man has been taken to hospital after his motorbike collided with the central reservation of the A19(M).

The northbound route was closed off to traffic by the emergency services were called to the stretch of road between the A690 at junction 62 at Carrville and the A167 junction 63 at Chester-le-Street.

The North East Ambulance Service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) and a double-crewed ambulance to the scene.

It said a man was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham, in Durham City, by road.

It was first alerted to the collision just after 7pm and was on the scene until around 8.15pm.

The incident has led delays in the area.

The AA has also reported the southbound carriageway was closed for a period.