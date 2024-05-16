Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager was found injured by the side of the A19, sparking a police appeal for information.

Officers were called around 6.10am on Wednesday, May 15, after report of concern for a male who was understood to be walking along the side of the A19, close to the south entrance to the Tyne Tunnel in Jarrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene where they located a person matching the description given on the cycle track that runs close to Salcombe Avenue.

The male, aged 17, had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He remains there in a serious condition and his next of kin have been informed.

A force spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report – with the cause of the male's injuries currently being treated as unexplained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have appealed for any witnesses who might have saw a male in the Jarrow area in the early hours, and anyone with further information, to come forward.

“They are particularly keen to hear from any passing motorists who were driving in the area at the time who might have dashcam footage, or those with CCTV or doorbell footage. It is understood the area is also popular with dog walkers.