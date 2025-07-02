A1M reopens near Durham City turn-off following serious collision

The A1M has reopened in both direction near Durham city after being closed since the early hours of this morning (July 2) due to a serious collision.

The emergency services were called just before 2.20am today (July 2) to a serious collision on the A1(M) which resulted in the road being closed in both directions between Junction 60 for Bradbury and Junction 62 at Carville.

Following the collision, Durham Constabulary said the road would be closed for several hours.

The A1M was closed from the Durham City turn off due to a road traffic collision. | National World

A spokesperson said: “The incident, which involved one vehicle, is believed to have happened on the northbound carriageway near Coxhoe.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to a one vehicle road traffic incident on the A1 near Coxhoe at 2:20am this morning (July 2). We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and a rapid response paramedic."

Durham Constabulary have now confirmed the road has reopened in both directions.