A19 reopened after caravan overturns in crash near Easington
The northbound carriageway has been reopened following a crash on the A19 between Peterlee and Seaham.
The northbound carriageway was blocked after a caravan detached from a car and overturned on the A19.
The A19 was closed and all traffic was being sent off at the A182 near Easington.
The northbound carriageway has now been reopened and the caravan has been cleared.
A diversion was put in place with motorists heading through Easington and Cold Hesledon using the B1432 and rejoin the A19 at Dalton Park.
Emergency services are currently at the scene just before 1pm after the caravan came loose from the vehicle towing it.
A spokesman for Highways England said earlier today: “A19 northbound at the junction with the A182 at Peterlee.
“Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision in the area. Traffic is slow on the approach.”