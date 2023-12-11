News you can trust since 1873
A19 disruption due to horses 'running loose into traffic'

'We are working to try and control them'

By Neil Fatkin
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
Motorists are being urged to drive with caution due to horses being loose on the carriageway of the A19 near Peterlee.

The A19 near Castle Eden. Photograph: Google Maps

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: "Road users please take care when travelling on the A19 and A181 between Castle Eden and Hutton Henry there are a couple of horses running loose into traffic.

"Please drive with extra caution. We are working to try and control them."

