11 holiday desinations you want to see from Newcastle Airport as new flights announced

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 13:37 BST

Summer holiday season is here, and these are the destinations you’d love to fly to from Newcastle Airport.

Easyjet announced 11 new routes from the North East earlier this month and this caused our readers to suggest the places they woudl love to head to from the region’s largest airport.

Newcastle Airport has lots of destinations across the UK, Europe and beyond, but these are some of the places you would love to see added to the list according to our facebook comments.

Read more news and sport stories with our range of email newsletters - sign up here

One of the most popular comments came from Sarah Clough, who would love to see weekly flights to the Greek capital.

1. Athens

One of the most popular comments came from Sarah Clough, who would love to see weekly flights to the Greek capital. | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Spanish city is anther popular destination many would love to see. Suggesttions came from Helen Fothergill and Daphne Ebdon among others.

2. Murcia

The Spanish city is anther popular destination many would love to see. Suggesttions came from Helen Fothergill and Daphne Ebdon among others. Photo: Vladislav Zolotov

Photo Sales
The island in the Irish Sea was another popular option.

3. Isle Of Man

The island in the Irish Sea was another popular option. | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sandra Morrison suggested a flight to Gatwick while Gloria Earley added she would like to fly into Stansted. Flights are already on offer to Heathrow.

4. London

Sandra Morrison suggested a flight to Gatwick while Gloria Earley added she would like to fly into Stansted. Flights are already on offer to Heathrow. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Newcastle AirportEasyJetDestinationsNorth EastEurope
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice