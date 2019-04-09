Shed load of Vaux memories

Tour Aladdin's cave of Sunderland Vaux Breweries memories

Avid collector Richie Morgan has transformed a back garden out building into an Aladdin's cave of memories devoted to Sunderland's former Vaux Breweries.

You can tour his very own bar below and read the full story behind his hobby here.

Enter the Vaux Stables.

1. Step inside

Enter the Vaux Stables.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Richie has made sure this clock hasn't received its last orders.

2. Time please

Richie has made sure this clock hasn't received its last orders.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Would you be happy to see old favourite Gold Tankard make a return?

3. Tanks for the memories

Would you be happy to see old favourite Gold Tankard make a return?
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Memories of Christmas cheer back in the 1980s when the brewery expanded.

4. Plaque will do nicely

Memories of Christmas cheer back in the 1980s when the brewery expanded.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4