Tony Clarke Funeral Directors ‘overwhelmed’ with Easter competition entries
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors have been overwhelmed with the entries they received for the 'Easter Colouring Competition' that they have just held.
Families from the local area were invited to take part in the colouring competition, where prizes were available for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
A live draw took place on Easter Monday on their Facebook Page.
The winners were announced and received their worthy prizes - huge congratulations!
The team at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors would like to thank everyone who took part and helped to make this a fun community giveaway!
For more information about Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, visit: https://www.tonyclarkefunerals.co.uk/.
