Tony Clarke Funeral Directors marks 10 years serving Sunderland

Independent, family-run funeral firm Tony Clarke Funeral Directors will mark its 10th anniversary this September, celebrating a decade of care for local families across Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2015 by Tony and Marek Clarke, the business has grown from a single site into a multi-branch operation serving Millfield (Hylton Road), South Hylton, Southwick and Downhill.

From the outset, the company’s aim has been simple: to provide dignified, transparent and highly personal support at one of life’s most difficult moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over ten years, the team has become known for clear pricing, approachable guidance and community-minded initiatives—ranging from open days and remembrance activities to practical resources that help families plan ahead.

Our new addition vintage has become a familiar sight on local roads, symbolising the firm’s blend of tradition and personal touch.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors are celebrating 10 years of being in business. | Tony Clarke Funeral Directors

Co-founder and funeral director Tony Clarke said: “We’re proud of what we’ve built together with local families.

“Every arrangement is personal.

“We measure our success not by scale, but by the quiet thank yous we receive when a family feels truly looked after.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the past year, the company has developed a plain-English A5 booklet, titled ‘When I’m No Longer Here - Important Information for My Loved Ones’, to make decisions easier and reduce uncertainty.

Distributed in-branch and promoted through the firm’s website and social channels, the booklet has strengthened aftercare by encouraging conversations about wishes, memorial options and practical steps.

The team at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors. | Tony Clarke Funeral Directors

Co-owner Marek Clarke added: “We’ve learned that good aftercare starts well before the day of the funeral.

“Clear information—whether it’s a booklet, a website page or a quiet phone call—helps people feel more in control. Our role is to guide, gently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has also invested in practical digital improvements—transparent online pricing for direct cremation, helpful blog posts and videos, and responsive enquiry handling—while maintaining the face-to-face warmth that families expect from an independent.

The approach has helped Tony Clarke Funeral Directors remain competitive against national brands and continue to grow through word-of-mouth.

Looking ahead, the firm plans to continue refining its community outreach, including open days, remembrance events and partnerships that support bereaved families.

The funeral directors have built a good relationship with Sunderland residents over the last decade. | Tony Clarke Funeral Directors

The team is also exploring ways to make information even more accessible for people under stress, ensuring that everything—from first contact to aftercare—remains simple, clear and respectful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the decade, the company has handled a wide range of services: traditional funerals, direct cremation and burial, personalised celebrations of life and faith-led services in local churches.

Whichever option a family chooses, the ethos remains the same: dignity, clarity and care. Like many independent businesses, the journey has included challenges.

In recent years, Tony has faced health difficulties and is now partially sighted. While this has meant stepping back from some day-to-day duties, his commitment to families has never faltered.

With Marek and the team’s support, he continues to be present, guiding and ensuring that every service reflects the standards the company was founded on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 10 years, the business has grown from a single site into a multi-branch operation. | Tony Clarke Funeral Directors

It’s a reminder that even in difficult circumstances, the heart of a family business is resilience — and a promise to the community that they will always be cared for.

The founders credit the wider team and the Sunderland community for the milestone.

“This anniversary belongs to our colleagues as much as it does to us,” Tony said.

“Their dedication shows in the small details that matter to families—calm voices on the phone, meticulous preparation behind the scenes and quiet professionalism on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marek concluded: “Sunderland has supported us from the beginning. We’re grateful, and we’ll keep earning that trust—one family at a time.”

For more information about Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, visit: https://www.tonyclarkefunerals.co.uk/.