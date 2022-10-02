Toddler dies after 'medical episode' in Shotton Colliery - police say investigations continuing
A toddler has died after a ‘medical episode’ at a house in Shotton Colliery, police have confirmed.
The two-year-old girl was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary on Wednesday, September 28, after emergency services were scrambled to a property in the community.
Durham Constabulary said the investigation was continuing and they were following a number of lines of enquiry.
Det Ch Insp Christopher Barker said in a statement: "We can confirm a two-year-old girl has sadly died following the incident on Wednesday.
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
Police previously said a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was released under investigation.
The force said a police vehicle was also “deliberately damaged” while officers attended the scene.
People have been asked to refrain from speculating as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.