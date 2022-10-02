News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Toddler dies after 'medical episode' in Shotton Colliery - police say investigations continuing

A toddler has died after a ‘medical episode’ at a house in Shotton Colliery, police have confirmed.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 11:18 am

The two-year-old girl was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary on Wednesday, September 28, after emergency services were scrambled to a property in the community.

Durham Constabulary said the investigation was continuing and they were following a number of lines of enquiry.

Det Ch Insp Christopher Barker said in a statement: "We can confirm a two-year-old girl has sadly died following the incident on Wednesday.

The Great North East Air Ambulance airlifted a two-year-old girl to hospital from Shotton Colliery on Wednesday. She remains in a "critical condition". Police have arrested a man as part of their inquiry.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

hospital.”

Police previously said a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was released under investigation.

The force said a police vehicle was also “deliberately damaged” while officers attended the scene.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Durham Police have urged people not to speculate about the incident.

People have been asked to refrain from speculating as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

NewcastlePeoplePolice