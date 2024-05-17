Time is running out to enter NationalWorld's North East Apprenticeship Awards

Submit your entries before May 22.

There is still time to nominate in this year’s NationalWorld North East Apprenticeship Awards.

The closing date for entries to the NationalWorld North East Apprenticeship Awards is edging closer - and here’s how to nominate.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in the North East at the highly anticipated North East Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

We take great pride in announcing that this year, we are privileged to have Occupational Awards as our headline sponsor.

With 14 meticulously curated categories, this event is a tribute to the exceptional contributions that are moulding the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, July 11, held at Newcastle United Football Club’s St James’ Park.

Register by visiting www.neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Wednesday, May 22.

On the event, Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO of Occupational Awards, said: “We work with some fantastic employers and training providers within the region with remarkable apprentices, and know first-hand the quality of apprenticeship programmes that are available. We cannot wait to celebrate these achievements at the Awards in July 2024.”

BBC The Apprentice star set to host the evening

Presenting this year's awards again this year is former BBC The Apprentice contestant Katie Bulmer-Cooke.

“I’m delighted to be hosting the awards again this year,” she said.

“We have so much talent and so many things to be proud of in the northeast, and I can’t wait to see everyone picking up their awards for their hard work this year.”

Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be hosting this year's North East Apprenticeship Awards.

We invite you to join our journey of celebration, recognising the achievements of the North East apprenticeship community. Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and honour the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships.

Award Categories for North East Apprenticeship Awards 2024

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by Tyne Coast College

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by Occupational Awards

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year, sponsored by Darlington College

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by New Durham College

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year, sponsored by Occupational Awards