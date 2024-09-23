Tickets for England's Rugby World Cup opener in Sunderland going on sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets for the opening fixture of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which takes place in Sunderland, are due on sale.

England play the tournament's first game at the Stadium of Light on Friday, August 22, 2025. The opposition is yet to be announced.

The official presale opens on September 24 for registered fans, RFU member clubs, constituent bodies and members of the England Rugby Club.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the presale at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. Fans can buy opening match and final tickets as part of the official presale. They can register free at www.rugbyworldcup.com/2025.

Prices start at £10 for the opening match and £30 for the final, with child prices available at both matches. Supporters are encouraged to register now to secure tickets.

The tournament concludes with the bronze final and final at Twickenham on September 27, 2025 in front of what organisers believe will be a record attendance.

A family of four (two adults and two children aged 15 and under as of match-day) will be able to be at the Stadium of Light game from just £30.

Fans will be able to buy up to 10 tickets per match in their price category of choice during the presale, with seat details to be confirmed in 2025.

Fans will also have the opportunity to make a lasting impact by adding a donation to World Rugby’s Social Impact Partner, ChildFund Rugby, when buying tickets. Donations will help change the lives of vulnerable girls and boys through rugby across the world.

Applications for tickets in all price categories for all matches will open later this year, with the full match schedule and kick-off times to be announced after the draw takes place in October following the conclusion of the final qualifier.

The opening and final match tickets presale closes at 10am on Tuesday, October 8.

Zoe Aldcroft, World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in 2021, said: “Spreading the women’s game to the north east at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will be fantastic in 2025.

“We’re super excited for more rugby-loving fans to experience international rugby in the north of England and we’re also relishing the chance to meet new fans of the sport.”