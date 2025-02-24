A thug killed his girlfriend's brother when he tried to stop him attacking his sister in South Shields.

Pearse Kavanagh, 47, attacked his then-partner Sarah McQueeny before turning on Philip McQueeney as the trio socialised on July 19, 2022.

Officers found Sarah with facial injuries and bruising and Philip lying on the living room floor in a dazed state when they arrived.

He died in hospital less than three hours later.

A post-mortem found Philip had suffered a cardiac arrest and internal bleeding as a result of the injuries suffered to his body, consistent with having been punched or kicked.

Kavanagh, who had been initially arrested in connection with the assault against his partner and the attack on Philip, was re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in June 2023.

He was later charged and went on to plead guilty to the assault but denied manslaughter.

Following a ten-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in December 2024, a jury found Kavanagh, of Coldwell Terrace in Gateshead, guilty of manslaughter.

He appeared before the same court on Friday where a judge sentenced him to nine and a half years in prison for manslaughter, and ten months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Det Insp Simon Drenon, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “No result will change or reverse the tragic events leading to Philip’s death – and our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this time.

“They have shown incredible patience and dignity throughout the lengthy proceedings, and I sincerely hope the sentence passed today can offer them some degree of comfort.

“This is unfortunately yet another sad case that highlights the potential consequences of choosing violence. Kavanagh made a decision to act in such a manner – and now as a result, he has destroyed more than one life forever.

“There is never an acceptable excuse for violence and this tragic case should act as a sobering reminder of that across all communities we serve.”